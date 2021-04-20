West Virginia to pay remote workers $12,000 to move to their state

West Virginia will pay you to move to their state.

Last week, Governor Jim Justice announced the new program called Ascend West Virginia, which would pay remote workers $12,000 over two years if they moved to West Virginia.

According to the plan's website, the state would pay $10,000, divided into monthly payments for 12 months the first year, followed by $2,000, which would be paid at the end of the year.

The package, which is worth $20,000, also includes a year's worth of free outdoor recreation, including whitewater rafting and downhill skiing.

Applications for Ascend WV are now open for the first 50 spots in the host city of Morgantown.

Application windows for the program’s sister city of Lewisburg in January 2022 and will open in April 2022 for Shepherdstown.

To apply, you must be at least 18-years-old and work a full-time remote job with a company that is not located in West Virginia.

Similar plans have been implemented in other cities, including Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Natchez, Mississippi.