Washington Monument to reopen Wednesday, but tourists required to do two things before visiting

On Wednesday, the Washington Monument is set to reopen. But before visiting, the National Park Service said that tourists would have to do two things before visiting.

Tickets will have to be purchased in advance on recreation.gov.

The NPS won't sell tickets at the monument.

Each ticket will come with a non-refundable $1 reservation fee.

Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The monument will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning July 14.

The monument was first closed last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NPS reopened the monument in October but closed it again in January 2021.