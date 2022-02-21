Jury adjourns for day without verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury in Georgia has adjourned without a verdict in the federal hate crimes trial over the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the jury Monday evening after about three hours of deliberations that followed closing arguments in the case.

The jury will reconvene Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

The jury is deliberating federal hate crime charges against Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Brown.

Federal prosecutors claim Arbery was killed because of his race.

However, attorneys for the defendants said race was not a factor in pursuing Arbery, who was seen running in their neighborhood and looking at a home that was under construction.

The McMichaels and Brown have already been found guilty of state murder charges.

They are serving life sentences.