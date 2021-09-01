Walgreens to raise minimum hourly wage to $15 in October

Walgreens employees are set to get a raise beginning in October.

The company said it is increasing its starting wage for all employees to $15 an hour.

“I am extremely proud and grateful of the work our team members are doing across our 9,000 Walgreens locations serving our customers, patients, and communities each and every day,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance, in a press release. “Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care.”

The pharmacy chain will roll out the pay increase in phases, with the first bump happening in October.

The company said it plans to have the started hourly wage increased fully completed by November 2022.

The pay increase will cost the company roughly $450 million over the next three years.