High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:58AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:58AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 4:26AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 4:26AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:01AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:01AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:55AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 2:44AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:40AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 12:01AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:36PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Unique hardly describes the lawsuit Scarlett Watts and her attorney recently filed in Florida federal court.
Scarlett Watts said she was only days late on her house payment when her mortgage company called looking for their money.
Watts describes the exchange between her and the debt collector as tense but nothing more. Later that day she received a string of obscene text messages.
The texts called Watts vulgar names and mentioned her late bill not once but twice.
She called the mortgage company and they denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their employee.
Attorney Billy Howard has filed a harassment suit on Watt’s behalf against the lender based on Florida and federal law that makes it illegal for a debt collector to harass a borrower on their cell phone.
Next Howard plans to subpoena phone records to determine if the texts may have come from a company phone or an employee's phone.
Watts says she decided to take legal action to teach the texter a lesson and hopefully collect a few thousand dollars. Victims of debt collection harassment can sue for between $500 and $1500 per call or text.
Scripps station WFTS in Tampa reached out to the lender four times for a comment. They have yet to respond.