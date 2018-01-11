VIDEO: Hungry Idaho mountain lion stalks deer decoy

Steven Shaw
11:44 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 hours ago
outdoors | mountain lion | hunting | deer | idaho hunting

Mountain Lion.

National Park Service

An Idaho hunter hoping to bag a whitetail deer got treated to quite the scene.  Last November, the hunter was using a decoy in hopes of drawing out some real deer when he noticed a mountain lion was stalking his whitetail decoy.

The large kitty quietly sneaks up on the decoy and is ready to pounce only to be sorely disappointed with its lifeless nature. The lion lived to hunt another day.

