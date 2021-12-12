Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vicente Fernández, a beloved Mexican singer who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández Jr., has died.

Fernández was known for hits such as “El Rey,” “Volver, Volver” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” and his command of the ranchera and mariachi styles of music attracted fans far beyond Mexico’s borders.

Fernández, known also by his nickname ″Chente,″ died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, according to his family.

In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.

He was 81 years old.