Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across US West

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. land managers have given final permissions for a 416-mile transmission line that would connect wind farms in eastern Wyoming with customers in Utah and elsewhere across the West.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Thursday said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can proceed with its Energy Gateway South Transmission line.

The line will run from the Medicine Bow, Wyoming area, across northwestern Colorado, and end south of Salt Lake City.

The Biden administration has promoted renewable energy in the West but delivering that power to customers will require major upgrades to the nation’s aging electrical grid.