Utah man dead after falling off Angels Landing at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A Utah man was found dead Friday morning at Zion National Park, in the southern part of the state.

According to the National Park Service, park visitors reported that someone had fallen off Angels Landing Thursday afternoon. Search and rescue crews found the body the next morning at the base of the summit.

The man has been identified 43-year-old Jason Hartwell from Draper.

The preliminary investigation shows injures consistent with a fall from high elevation, the NPS said.

A similar accident left another Utah man dead just two weeks prior. Corbin McMillen, age 42 of St. George, was found dead near the base of Moonlight Buttress also after an apparent high-elevation fall.

This story originally reported by Spencer Burt on FOX13Now.com.