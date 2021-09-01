USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with survivors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body have filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The proposal was put together by the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee.

It still needs to be approved by the survivors and any other creditors.

A confirmation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8-9.