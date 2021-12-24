Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

items.[0].image.alt
Nardus Engelbrecht/AP
Holdiaymakers enjoy a day at Strand Beach near Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. South Africa's drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Virus Outbreak South Africa
Posted at 9:19 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:19:23-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant.

The White House says the temporary travel bans bought scientists necessary time to study the new virus variant first discovered in South Africa.

The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective.

The ban, which went into place in late November, had barred entry to all non-U.S. citizens who had been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The White House's announcement of the ban came hours after the World Health Organization declared the newly-discovered omicron strain a "variant of concern." The administration said it would be lifted on New Year's Eve.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
storiesofhope-Sharie Madrid.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7