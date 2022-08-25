US to investigate cell carrier customer location data use

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Thursday that the agency would be investigating mobile carriers and how they use location data.

The FCC said the probe will see if cell carriers are properly complying with rules that require these companies to disclose to customers how location data is being shared and used, according to the agency.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, "This information and geolocation data is really sensitive. It’s a record of where we’ve been and who we are." She said, "That’s why the FCC is taking steps to ensure this data is protected."

As Reuters reported, Rosenworcel asked 15 top cell carriers in July to release information related to how they retain data on consumers, along with privacy policies and practices.

The FCC posted responses from those mobile carriers on their website so that consumers can read through them and find it easier to file complaints on the FCC website.

The move comes after the FCC proposed in 2020 that four major U.S. mobile carriers be fined more than $200 million for not protecting consumers' location data.

To file a complaint with the FCC, see the agency's Consumer Complaint Center on its website.