US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

U.S. officials say the U.S. military has left Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

The facility was the epicenter of the war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

Two officials say the airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety.

They spoke on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to disclose the handover to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

