US, Europe to respond with sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:04:39-05

Moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would recognize two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe said they will impose sanctions.

The White House said President Joe Biden is issuing an executive order that will "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."

The executive order also authorizes sanctions against anyone who operates in those areas of Ukraine, according to the White House.

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," the White House said.

Europe also said it would "react with sanctions" due to the "blatant violation of international law.” The sanctions will be imposed
against those involved in Russia's recognition of the region, according to The Associated Press.

The moves Monday ratchet up tensions between the West and Russia.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.

Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

