Police: 2 officers injured after vehicle rams US Capitol barrier; suspect in custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department says two of its officers were injured when someone reportedly rammed a vehicle into a barricade Friday afternoon.

The department says a suspect is in custody. That person and the two officers have been transported to area hospitals, according to police.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the driver of the vehicle was shot.

Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol, along Constitution Avenue. As a result of the “external security threat,” police said they were closing some of the surrounding roads.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warned of an “external security threat.”

They were told that no one could enter or exit and were advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”

🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.