Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US added 379,000 jobs in February in hopeful sign of economic rebound

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**HOLD FOR CHRIS HATCH** A line worker checks a 2012 Ford Focus on the assembly line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Thursday, March 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Factory jobs
Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 09:00:06-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

The February gain marked a pickup from the 166,000 jobs added in January and a loss of 306,000 in December, but represents just a fraction of the 10 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV