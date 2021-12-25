Watch
TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

AP
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer Cecilia Morales jumps over a conveyor belt at security checkpoint to assist mother with unresponsive baby, performing life saving maneuver on Dec. 9, 2021 at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. Morales, an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months, told the agency she performed the infant version of the Heimlich maneuver. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over conveyor belt rollers and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint.

The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. It shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn't breathing.

Morales is an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months. She told the agency that she performed the infant Heimlich maneuver.

