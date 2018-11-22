Trump: I'm thankful for the difference I've made

Winter Storm Warning issued November 22 at 1:49PM MST expiring November 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued November 22 at 1:49PM MST expiring November 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued November 22 at 11:51AM MST expiring November 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 21 at 9:46PM MST expiring November 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 9:46PM MST expiring November 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 3:16PM MST expiring November 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 21 at 3:16PM MST expiring November 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 21 at 3:16PM MST expiring November 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 3:16PM MST expiring November 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 3:16PM MST expiring November 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 21 at 3:16PM MST expiring November 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 2:50PM MST expiring November 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 2:50PM MST expiring November 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued November 21 at 2:35PM MST expiring November 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 21 at 3:57AM MST expiring November 23 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 12:49PM MST expiring November 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
(CNN) -- On this Thanksgiving, Donald Trump is thankful for his family -- as well as the "tremendous difference" he has made as President.
When asked what he wanted to give thanks for during a press gaggle Thursday, Trump responded, "for having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn't believe it."
"And I mean, you see, but so much stronger people can't even believe it. When I see foreign leaders they say we cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago," he continued. "Made a lot of progress."
The comments came after Trump broke with tradition to use a Thanksgiving morning call with military members to weigh in on several controversial political issues, including chiding the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and demanding a stronger US-Mexico border.
Trump has previously given himself high marks for his performance as President. On Sunday, he told "Fox News Sunday" he would give himself an "A-plus" when asked how he would grade himself.
"Look, I hate to do it, but I will do it. I would give myself an A-plus," he said. "Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?"