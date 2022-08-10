Watch Now
Truck driver in 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists acquitted

David Lane/AP
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., gestures as the not guilty verdict is read while standing with his attorney, Steve Mirkin, at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The commercial truck driver was charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H. (David Lane/The Union Leader, Pool via AP)
A Massachusetts truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire three years ago was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday.

CNN reported Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was charged in 2019 with multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and other charges and had pleaded not guilty.

The 26-year-old, who had been in jail since the crash, was found not guilty after the jury deliberated for less than three hours, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlets, prosecutors argued that Zhukovskyy was driving erratically and crossed the double-yellow center line after taking heroin, fentanyl and cocaine before the crash.

But the judge dismissed eight charges related to whether Zhukovskyy was impaired, the news outlet reported.

Zhukovskyy's attorney argued the lead motorcyclist, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., who died in the crash, was drunk and lost control of his bike drifted over into the path of Zhukovskyy's truck, the Associated Press reported.

