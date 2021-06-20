Truck crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; at least 1 dead

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — At least one person has died and another is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car taking part in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade in the Miami area.

According to a statement from Broward County, "we know two individuals marching to celebrate inclusion and equality were struck by a vehicle."

Witnesses described a pickup truck driver acting like they were part of the parade, then suddenly accelerating and crashing into the victims. Investigators have not determined if the crash was intentional.

The driver was taken into custody. There is no word Saturday night if the driver will face charges.

"This tragedy took place within feet of me and my BSO team, and we are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident," said the statement from Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight.”

The parade was canceled after the crash out of respect for the victims and to allow police to start a thorough investigation.