Troops able to watch NFL playoff games after all

Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Morgan, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 11:01AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Otero, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 9:59AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 5:04AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 5:04AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 5:04AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo, Teller
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 4:15AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 4:15AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 12:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 9:10PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 7:55PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:29PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:49PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:49PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 2:54PM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 10:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42AM MST expiring January 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Despite a federal government shutdown that has caused non-essential government services to be shuttered, a television network for US military personnel stationed overseas will still operate.
On Sunday, the American Forces Network announced it will be back open for business, one day after the government shutdown forced it off the air. The network is scheduled to carry Sunday's NFC and AFC title games. The winners of Sunday's games advance to the Super Bowl.
"It gives me great pleasure to announce we have been given the authority to bring back limited television services," AFN Director Dave Honchul said. "As such, we have brought back two channels -- AFN News and AFN Sports. We will be broadcasting both the NFC and AFC championships. I thank you for your patience as we work to provide you what we can within the legal restrictions of the government shutdown."
On Saturday, President Donald Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders blamed Democrats for soldiers not being able to see Sunday's games.
I received this from a young infantryman serving in Afghanistan this morning. Sad that the men and women who have sacrificed so much are deprived of even the most basic connection to home bc Democrats are playing political games. #SchumerShutdownpic.twitter.com/jcUqU2crF1