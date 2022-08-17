Watch Now
Trial of Las Vegas landlord accused of forcing tenant to sign sex contract paused

Death threats, cognitive issues are cited in a federal court decision to postpone the trial of a landlord who forced a Section 8 tenant to sign a sex contract in order to lease a house. Tricia Kean reports.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS  — The federal civil trial of a landlord accused of requiring his tenant to sign a sex contract has been paused until the fall.

Andrew Wasielewski, the attorney for former real estate broker and property manager Allan Rothstein, says the postponement came late Friday after his client received two death threats--one via text and one on the internet.

Wasielewski also confirmed that Rothstein, who is approximately 80 years old, is experiencing cognitive issues.

There will be ongoing procedural actions in the case, but the trial itself is not scheduled to resume until Oct. 3.

The case centers on a Section 8 tenant with five children who says she was forced to sign a sex contract to lease a home Rothstein was managing.

When she refused sexual encounters, she claims Rothstein tried to evict her.

In court records, Rothstein says he made her sign the contract to "protect himself."

Darcy Spears at KTNV first reported this story.

