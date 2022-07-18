Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony.

Bannon is one of the most prominent of former President Donald Trump's allies to refuse to testify before the committee. A conviction on each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

The court recently turned down a request to delay Bannon's hearing.

Bannon is among a number of former officials who the Jan. 6 Committee has requested testimony and or documents from. The committee is slated to hold its eighth hearing on Thursday.

The nine-member panel is expected to release its findings before November's midterm elections.