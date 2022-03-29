Traveling barber provides haircuts for Iowa college students

College students in Iowa traveled an hour and a half away to find a barber experienced in cutting black hair.

Seeing the need for students of color to have a proper haircut, Luther College began working with Gill Jordan.

"I just love to see the smiles and the things that I do. You know, I had a lot of experiences, and I just want to give back in any way I can," Jordan said.

For more than a year, Jordan's been traveling to provide students with free haircuts.

"When they send us the appointments, we all try to get there as quick as possible. We all text each other and let each other know when he's coming," sophomore Dillan Gulley said.

Jordan says his chair also provides students with someone outside of school to talk to.

"So that has been my thing, to kinda give back. I haven't had the best life growing up and stuff like that, so I kind of know how it's needed, and especially to have a male figure to talk to," Jordan said.

Jordan, who also makes trips to the University of Wisconsin-Stout, hopes to expand his work to other schools.