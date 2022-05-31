Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city.

The City of Forada, which is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis, was included in a tornado warning on Monday, and officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter.

The mayor of Forada told The New York Times that it took a direct hit.

The Times reports that there were no major injuries and no deaths reported.

However, more than 30,000 customers were still without power on Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said crews are working to "restore power as quickly as possible around the state."