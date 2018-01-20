Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose, family says

Rock star Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, Petty's family said on Facebook Friday.

According to Petty's wife, Dana, and his daughter, Adria, the rocker had been dealing with a hip ailment while on a 53-show tour, which ended just days before his death. On Oct. 2, Petty was informed that his hip was fractured, and his family suspects the unbearable pain led him to overdose on opioids.

According to the Facebook post, Petty had been prescribed "various pain medications for a multitude of issues including Fentanyl patches."

Petty was found unconscious in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 2. He died a few hours later.

Petty's family also wrote that they hope his death would spark "a further discussion on the opioid crisis."

"We feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives," the Pettys wrote. "Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications."

The family made the announcement on the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers official Facebook page.