Harvey Weinstein attacked at Arizona restaurant, TMZ reports

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:23AM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
According to TMZ, a man approached Weinstein and asked to take a photo with him after expressing that he enjoyed his movies.
The man reportedly told TMZ that Weinstein declined to take the picture and was being belligerent.
As Weinstein and his coach were getting up to leave, TMZ says the man and his companion were also leaving and again approached Weinstein and made comments before allegedly punching Weinstein in the face.
TMZ reports that a restaurant manager said neither attempted punch connected.
The manager also reportedly claims that Weinstein was polite about originally declining to take a picture with the man.
Weinstein reportedly declined to have the police called about the incident.
"We were not contacted about this and did not respond to the Elements last night on any calls for service. We have no information related to the TMZ story," the Paradise Valley Police Department said in a statement.