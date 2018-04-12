Timeline: What happened to Kyle Plush, teen found dead inside van in Ohio

Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:22PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:13PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:05PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:50AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
CINCINNATI -- Kyle Jacob Plush called 911 twice hours before he was found dead inside his car at Seven Hills School.
Plush, 16, first called 911 at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. He cried for help and repeatedly told the operator he could not hear what she was saying.
“I can’t hear you … I need help, I’m gonna die here,” Plush said.
The first unit, with two Cincinnati officers, was dispatched to respond at 3:23 p.m. They arrived minutes later, reported not seeing anything and attempted to call Plush’s phone. There was no answer.
A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy checked the area again at 3:48 p.m. to no avail.
At some point, Plush called 911 a second time. It is not clear the exact time he made this second call.
"This is not a joke," he said. "I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills ... Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead."
A passerby called police at 8:56 p.m., and dispatch requested police and ambulance minutes later.
Nick Francis, director of Experiential Learning at Seven Hills School, said in a 911 call a security guard contacted him and told him to call 911 because they found a kid in his car. Francis told the dispatcher he wasn’t at the school, but they had been “missing a kid.”
“I got a call from a security guy there because we were trying to find this kid, and he just all of a sudden called me, 'Nick we found him. Call 911, he's in his car,’” Francis told the dispatcher.
Around 9 p.m., according to police, a family member discovered Plush dead inside his 2002 Honda Odyssey -- a death Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco would rule accidental "asphyxia caused by chest compression."
Something -- neither Sammarco nor Lt. Steve Saunders indicated what -- had pressed so hard against Plush's chest that he suffocated.
Here's a timeline of what unfolded:
3:16 p.m. Plush calls 911
3:23 p.m. Call ends, and dispatcher assigns first unit to respond
3:26 p.m. First unit arrives on scene
3:37 p.m. Officers call back Plush’s phone and got voicemail; their assignment is marked complete
3:48 p.m. Deputy checks again
8:56 p.m. Passerby calls 911
8:58 p.m. Duplicate calls come in*
8:59 p.m. Dispatch advises a missing child was found in a vehicle -- Police and ambulance requested
9:11 p.m. Hamilton County officials put up crime scene tape
9:42 p.m. Officials direct traffic away from scene
11:55 p.m. Cincinnati Police Department closes incident
12:19 a.m. Criminal Investigations Section clears scene
(Information from Incident Detail Report)
We are not publishing Plush's 911 calls due to their graphic, disturbing nature and out of respect to his family.