Tiki bar attached to floating restaurant in Ohio River vanishes

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. -- Part of the popular RiverWatch restaurant on the Ohio River has vanished, and nobody seems quite sure where it went.
The floating restaurant had a tiki bar attached on a separate barge. Authorities don't know if it sank or floated away. A boat normally docked at the restaurant was located downriver, but the tiki bar remained missing Sunday.
The Ohio River did reach flood stage over the weekend.
"They can go back and reel back time and maybe figure out if anything hit, anything happened to force this to happen, because this tiki bar's been intact, I'm told, for 12 years," Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun said.
The RiverWatch is a seasonal business, usually operating between April and October. The mayor said the owner still plans on opening as usual.