This spice may help fight aggressive form of breast cancer

A spice used in different cuisines around the world could help fight one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Researchers from Florida A&M University found a natural compound found in cardamom is capable of destroying triple-negative breast cancer cells. The compound cardamonin is also found in other plants.

The study also showed that the popular cooking spice can also target a specific gene that directs cancer to avoid the immune system.

"The fact that cardamonin has been used for centuries as a spice and, more recently, as a supplement shows that its intake is safe and may bring health benefits," said researcher Patricia Mendonca from Florida A&M University. "Our research shows that cardamonin holds potential for improving cancer therapy without as many side effects as other chemotherapeutic agents."

Additional studies are needed before scientists start testing it in people.

