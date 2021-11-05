Thirteen-year-old in Cheyenne hit, killed while in crosswalk near school

CHEYENNE, Wy. — A 13-year-old boy died in Cheyenne Friday after he was struck by a car while he was walking in a crosswalk.

Around 7 a.m., police with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a juvenile.

Police responded to McCormick Jr. High School, located at 6000 Education Drive. The school is about 15 minutes from the Colorado border.

Based on their preliminary investigation, a 13-year-old boy from Cheyenne was in the crosswalk and trying to cross Western Hills Boulevard.

As he was crossing, the driver of a Ford Escape struck him, police said. The driver stayed at the scene.

The boy was critically injured and transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

This case remains under investigation.