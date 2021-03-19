Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor dies

Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse, has died, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

The cause of Taylor’s death was not released.

Taylor founded the chain in 1993, and it has grown to 630 locations in 49 states.

The CEO was remembered for giving up his pay during the pandemic in an effort to support the company’s workers.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor,” said Greg Moore on behalf of the restaurant’s board. “He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for ‘Roadies’ and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership.

“He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

Before founding Texas Roadhouse, Taylor founded and co-owned Buckhead Bar and Grill in Louisville, Kentucky.