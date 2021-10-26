Texas restricts participation in sports for transgender students

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a bill into law that requires athletes to play on teams that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

HB 25, which passed during a third special legislative session, goes into effect in Jan. 2022.

According to The Texas Tribune, the legislation is more restrictive than current University Interscholastic League (UIL) policies.

The publication reports that the UIL also requires students to compete on teams that correspond with their birth certificate, but makes no mention of modified birth certificates. HB 25 says athletes are limited to teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate at or around the time of birth.

Exceptions are made for females if there is not a female team, according to ESPN, which gives the example of football or baseball.