Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility

FILE - Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas.
Posted at 9:01 PM, Apr 07, 2021
Texas child welfare officials say they've received three reports of abuse and neglect at a San Antonio coliseum that is holding more than 1,600 immigrant teenagers who crossed the southern border.

It's the first time state officials have announced investigations into abuse and neglect at one of the emergency shelters the U.S. government has quickly set up in Texas amid a sharp increase in crossings of unaccompanied youths. Child welfare officials would not reveal details about who made the allegations.

One of the allegations include sexual abuse, but no further details were provided.

