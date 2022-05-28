Tear gas fired at Liverpool fans amid Champions League final stadium chaos

Police have deployed tear gas on supporters waiting in long lines to get into the Stade de France for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid that was delayed by 37 minutes while security struggled to cope with the vast crowd and fans climbing over fences.

Angry Liverpool fans held in the lines were seen hanging onto railings and heard shouting: “Let us in. We’ve got tickets.” There were many instances of fans breaking through security or climbing fences and getting into the stadium.

Fans on social media reported arriving at the stadium over an hour before kickoff, but were unable to enter the stadium. UEFA officials blamed fans for arriving late.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid which won a 14th European Cup.