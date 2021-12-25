Watch
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

AP
This Ryan Wasson family photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy," which contains 10 rolls of candy, on Dec. 18, 2021, in Ossipee, N.H. Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art, and have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years. Starting in 1987, Ryan Wasson gave the treat to his brother Eric Wasson as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it. (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art by passing the same hard candy back and forth since 1987.

It started when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford "Santa's Candy Book" with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas.

He knew Eric wouldn't like it. Eric gave it back the following Christmas. They've been taking turns ever since.

WMUR-TV reports the candy has been frozen in a block of ice, put in Jell-O and even sewn into a teddy bear.

