Surfside rescuers racing to conduct searches ahead of Elsa

Rescuers still searching the rubble of a collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida, are racing to remove as much debris as they can ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday.

While Surfside lies on the eastern beaches of Florida, Elsa is expected to make landfall on the state's western coast. However, outer bands of the storm could bring heavy rainfall and winds to the Miami area, which could imperil already dangerous rescue efforts.

On Monday, first responders found four more victims from the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South, bringing the death toll to 28. Another 117 people who were believed to be in the building at the time are still missing.

Those findings came a day after officials set off explosives to bring down the still-standing portion of the tower, a move that they say will keep rescuers safe and hasten search efforts. The controlled demolition caused more than 24 hours' worth of delays in search-and-rescue efforts.

No survivors have been found in the rubble since the day of the collapse.

Officials in Surfside will provide an update on search-and-rescue efforts on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.