'Substance abuse is real': Master P announces death of daughter

Rapper Master P revealed on Monday that his daughter died.

Tytyana Miller was reportedly 29 years old at the time of her death.

The hip-hop star didn't say how his daughter died, but he referenced substance abuse in a post on Instagram.

"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about," Master P said.

He also posted a picture with Miller.

"Life is too short," Master P said. "Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive."

Condolences poured in after Master P's announcement.

"I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong," Snoop Dogg wrote.

Miller was one of Master P's nine children.