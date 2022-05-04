Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town

Spring Wildfires
Jasper Bivens/AP
In this Sunday, May 1, 2022 photo provided by Jasper Bivens of Grayback Forestry, plumes of smoke from wildfires are seen from Highway 518, a few miles north of Las Vegas, N.M. New Mexico was in the bull's eye for the nation's latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. (Jasper Bives via AP)
Spring Wildfires
Posted at 9:37 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:37:02-04

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction.

Officials on Wednesday said winds could push the fire toward Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Wind-whipped fire forces more New Mexico residents to flee

New Mexico’s Democratic governor on Tuesday said she's seeking a federal disaster declaration for the largest blaze burning in the U.S. The governor signed a request for a presidential disaster declaration while fire managers predicted the battle to protect towns in the state's northeast pine forests and mountains would become more intense later in the week.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said 15,500 homes are evacuated while the blaze burns near towns dotting mountainsides, towering ponderosa pine forests and meadows. Around 170 homes have been destroyed, but officials expect that number to grow.

READ MORE: Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

She said the number of homes destroyed likely will increase.

The fire is the result of two blazes that merged, one of which was a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime