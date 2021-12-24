Strong, damaging winds expected in New Mexico

Forecasters say a weather system is expected to produce strong to damaging winds Friday across much of New Mexico as well as rain, with snow expected in higher mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a warning in eastern New Mexico for high winds up to 40 mph into Friday evening from Mexico on the south to Colorado on the north.

The warning says winds are expected to blow down trees and utility poles and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages and making travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

High winds are also forecast for multiple mountain ranges across the state.