States unhappy with rollback of hands-off federal guidelines on pot laws

Several states have decriminalized or legalized marijuana use, but it's still illegal under federal law. Among the Justice Department memos, the "Cole memo" in 2013 released a directive to federal prosecutors, adopting the non-interference policy.
Federal prosecutors nationwide now will decide how to enforce federal marijuana laws in states where its use is legal.
Here is how some state officials reacted:
California
"Today, Jeff Sessions and the Trump Administration destructively doubled down on the failed, costly and racially discriminatory policy of marijuana criminalization, trampling on the will" of voters, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
This week, California became the eighth state -- along with the District of Columbia -- to allow recreational sales of marijuana after voters approved the measure in 2016. Another 22 states allow only medical marijuana and 15 allow a lesser medical marijuana extract.
Newsom said Sessions' move "flies in the face of overwhelming public opinion of a vast majority of Americans, who support marijuana legalization."
"I call on our federal leaders to move quickly to protect states' rights from the harmful effects of this ideological temper tantrum by Jeff Sessions," said Newsom, former mayor of San Francisco.
Colorado
Colorado officials were surprised by the announcement, state Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman said.
"I will say that there was no warning about this guidance. We had no idea it was coming, and like you, we woke up this morning to the news that there was new direction from Attorney General Sessions," Coffman said.
She said there is a lot state officials still don't know the Justice Department's enforcement priorities and how it plans to implement the new memo.
But Coffman said she doesn't foresee a major shift in Colorado in the current marijuana enforcement and regulation.
"We will continue as a state to exert our right as a sovereign state to control what happens in our borders with regard to marijuana regulation and enforcement," she said.