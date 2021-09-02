South Carolina Supreme Court blocks school mask mandate

The South Carolina Supreme Court will not allow Columbia to keep its mask mandate for school children.

The court said the ordinance was in “conflict with state law.”

The mayor of Columbia said he enacted the mandate to protect children who aren’t allowed to receive the vaccine.

However, Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s attorney general, sued. He contended that the ordinance violated state law.

In the final week of August, South Carolina reported between 3,000 and 4,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The Department of Education launched an investigation into five states, including South Carolina, for bans on masks. The investigation is attempting to determine whether the bans discriminate against students with disabilities, who are more prone to get severely ill from the virus.