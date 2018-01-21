Someone set pants on fire at Walmart in Ohio, police say

Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 2:28PM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:28PM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:28PM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 2:24PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:24PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:24PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:24PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 1:39PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Morgan, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 12:02PM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 4:15AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Blizzard Warning issued January 21 at 4:15AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 12:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Storm Warning issued January 21 at 12:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 9:10PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 2:54PM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42AM MST expiring January 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of setting fires in a Walmart store Saturday night.
An officer working a detail noticed someone had set some clothes on fire at about 7 p.m. inside the store near Cincinnati, police department spokesman Jim Love said.
The officer scooped up the clothes, took them outside and put them out with a fire extinguisher.
“At that point, he was notified there was another fire going on inside the store,” Love said. “He ran back inside the store and was able to put it out. He was notified once again there was another fire (but) couldn’t find the third fire.”
The store was evacuated, and no one was injured.
The Colerain Township Fire Department and detectives worked to make sure the suspect didn’t try to start any other fires, Love said. The building was not damaged.
“It seemed to me that they were just talking about some clothing, and there were some male pants that were set on fire, that he threw out,” Love said.
Officers questioned two juveniles Saturday night but determined they were not involved.
Love did say what criminal charges the suspects might face.
“With this many people, this kind of occupancy situation, you could look at some pretty serious charges,” Love said.
The store was closed Saturday night as the police and fire departments investigated.