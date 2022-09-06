Sheriff: 2 women dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. — Authorities in California said two women have died after a wildfire swept through a rural Northern California community late last week.

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page early Monday morning that the women, ages 66 and 73, were found dead by first responders on Friday at different locations in the town of Weed.

The department has not released the names of the deceased.

On Monday, Cal Fire said in a press release that the Mill wildfire, which sparked Friday, has burned more than 4,200 acres, and is 40% contained.

As crews continue to contain the blaze, Cal Fire told ABC News that 88 single structures had been destroyed and 11 others were damaged.

Mill wildfire isn't the only blaze Cal Fire is dealing with.

ABC News reported crews are also battling the nearby Mountain fire, which according to Cal Fire's website, as of Monday, the fire had burned more than 10,330 acres and is only 10% contained.

Officials told ABC News that the Mountain blaze had forced more than 300 people to evacuate, and about 690 structures were threatened with being destroyed.