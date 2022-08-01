California sheriff: 2 bodies found in burned vehicle in path of raging McKinney Fire

Authorities in California say two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the path of the raging McKinney Fire over the weekend.

In a statement, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office in northern California said that the vehicle was found Sunday just before 10 a.m. in a driveway west of Klamath River.

The department has not released the names of the deceased.

The McKinney Fire first began on Friday and has since exploded in size.

According to an update Monday by the U.S. Forest Service, the fire had burned more than 55,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, and none of it is contained.

Officials are calling it the state's largest wildfire in 2022.

According to officials, unpredictable winds and high temperatures have challenged fire crews battle the flames.

The U.S. Forest Service said while the cause is still under investigation, they believe the fire was not caused by lightning.

Officials have issued evacuation orders. Dozens of structures have burned to the ground.