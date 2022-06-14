Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon

Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Serena Williams of the US plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 10:29:25-04

Serena Williams is returning to Wimbledon.

According to The Associated Press, Williams received a wildcard to play in the women's singles event.

Earlier in the day, Williams hinted at a return to the grand slam, which she has won seven times in singles.

On Instagram, captioned a picture of her tennis shoes on a grass court, saying, "SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there."

Ahead of the tournament, Williams will team up with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in doubles at the LTA’s Rothesay International Eastbourne in England next week.

The event is a popular tune-up for Wimbledon.

Williams has not played on the professional tour since suffering an injury at Wimbledon last year.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
game1.png

Watch the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup on Denver7! | Check full schedule