Sequoia tree found still smoldering from 2020 wildfire in Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Crews in California say they found a giant sequoia tree that appeared to be still smoldering from a wildfire in Sequoia National Park last year.

The National Park Service (NPS) says its scientists and fire crews were surveying the effects from the 2020 Castle Fire in the park when they spotted the still-smoking tree.

The smoldering tree demonstrates how dry the park is, according to Leif Mathiesen, assistant fire management officer for Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks.

“With the low amount of snowfall and rain this year, there may be additional discoveries as spring transitions into summer,” said Mathiesen in a NPS statement.

NPS says there’s no current threats to life or property, and fire managers are prepared to take action if conditions warrant.

The burning tree far from any fire lines and is away from any trails, located in the Board Camp Grove. However, it may be still visible from the Ladybug Trail, which leaves eastbound from the South Fork Campground at the southern end of the park.

Firefighters and park rangers want to remind the public the importance of staying on trails, being observant, having a plan, and letting someone know where you’re going and when you plan to return. It’s also important to let that someone know that you’ve returned.