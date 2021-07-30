Senate advances nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has advanced a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan with a bipartisan group of senators helping it clear one more hurdle on Friday.

The vote was 66 to 28.

Lawmakers are now bracing to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says that the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support.

“We may need the weekend. We may vote on several amendments, but with the cooperation of our Republican colleagues, I believe we can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days," Schumer said.

Whether the number of Republican senators willing to pass a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda grows or shrinks in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.