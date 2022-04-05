Second suspect arrested in connection to deadly Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Sacramento have made a second arrest in connection to the mass shooting that left six people dead.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Smiley Martin.

He was found at the scene early Sunday morning with serious injuries, then taken to a hospital where he was identified as a person of interest.

Sacramento police said Martin is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody.

Martin is still in the hospital.

His brother, Dandrae Martin, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault and illegal firearm possession.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Sacramento County District attorney Anne Marie Schubert believes more people will be taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the shooting that also left 12 people injured after several people opened fire in Sacramento’s downtown area.