Seattle Seahawks postponed meeting with Colin Kaepernick over kneeling during anthem

Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:22PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:13PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:05PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:50AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
The Seattle Seahawks postponed a workout with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after Kaepernick declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reports.
According to ESPN, the Seahawks contacted the former 49ers quarterback two weeks ago to arrange a workout. However, the meeting was canceled at the last minute over the constroversial protest.
Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 preseason, saying he was hoping to bring attention to police brutality. He continued his protest through the 2016 season, and his contract with the 49ers was not extended following the season.
Kaepernick has not played since the 2016, though he is still a free agent and can be signed by any team. In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL alleging the owners colluded to blackball him from the league. He was deposed by the league in connection with his complaint earlier this week.
Kaepernick's former teammate and fellow free agent Eric Reid was also reportedly asked by Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown about kneeling during the anthem during a workout with the team. Reid said he would continue kneeling, and the Bengals did not offer Reid a contract.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.